Quick-thinking Serian villager puts out bedroom fire on his own

KUCHING (April 6): A homeowner managed to extinguish a fire, which started in a bedroom of his house, at Kampung Payau Mawang, Jalan Mongkos in Serian around 11pm last night.

In a statement today, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report was received on the incident at 11.16pm.

Firefighters from the Serian fire station were then sent to the scene, where the road leading to the house was narrow.

When they arrived at the house, the firefighters were informed that the fire had already been extinguished by the homeowner with piped water.

The room measuring around 3.3 square metres was completely damaged by the fire.

Bomba is still investigating what caused the fire.

In a separate incident, two cars parked in front of a house at Taman Malihah, Matang were both 80 per cent damaged in a fire around 4.45am this morning.

The homeowner also managed to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station.

Firefighters then conducted an overhaul, searching the scene to detect hidden fires or smouldering areas that might rekindle.

The house’s carport was also partially damaged by the fire.

After ensuring that the house was safe, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 5.34am.