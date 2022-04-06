Sabah FC downs Melaka United to move up to third spot of Super League

KUALA LUMPUR (April 6): Sabah FC moved up to third spot in the Super League standings after edging Melaka United 1-0 at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong, Melaka last night.

Visitors Sabah had no problem dominating the proceedings and got the all-important winner through Park Tae Su in the 25th minute.

Stunned by the early setback, Melaka, trained by Risto Vidakovic, tried to get back into the game but failed to trouble the Sabah defence.

In Negeri Sembilan, home team Negeri Sembilan FC had to share the spoils after being held 2-2 by Selangor FC at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Selangor drew first blood when Nasrullah Haniff Johan diverted a shot into his own team’s goalmouth in the 35th minute before making it 2-0 through a penalty taken by Herlison Caion de Sousa Ferreira in the 50th minute.

Negeri Sembilan, however, bounced right back eight minutes later to narrow the deficit when they were awarded a penalty, which Herold Goulon slotted home, before Evanonye Kossi Adetu salvaged a point for the home team by scoring the equaliser in the 76th minute.

In Sarawak, hosts Sarawak United were also held to a 1-1 draw by Penang FC at the State Stadium in Kuching.

Sarawak opened the scoring through an own goal by Penang’s Anselmo Arruda da Silva in the 73rd minute before Penang restored parity 10 minutes later through Boris Kok. — Bernama