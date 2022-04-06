Sarawak civil servants to get RM500 aid for Aidilfitri, Gawai

KUCHING (April 6): The Sarawak government has agreed to provide a special assistance of RM500 to all grades of Sarawak Civil Service personnel in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai Dayak this year.

According to a statement from the Office of the Premier of Sarawak today, the special assistance will be paid this month before the two celebrations.

“This assistance is to appreciate the service and sacrifices of the Sarawak Civil Service in shouldering the responsibility of delivering services to the people, especially when the state and country are facing this challenging period,” said the statement.

The statement said the Sarawak government also hopes that the provision of the Special Assistance will ease the financial burden of Sarawak Civil Service personnel.

“It is hoped that it will also be an incentive for them to continue to serve with full dedication,” added the statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the federal government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including those on Contract of Service and Contract for Service, part-time daily paid officers and appointments under MySTEP.

He said government pensioners would get a similar aid of RM250.