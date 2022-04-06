STU commends smooth commencement of physical classes for secondary school students

SIBU (April 6): Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah says schools, teachers and parents were well prepared for Monday’s commencement of physical classes for secondary school students.

He said so far, STU has not received any negative reports from the schools, teachers and parents.

“Based on input from the ground everybody seems to be going about their roles very well in the schools.

“The school management have prepared well to ensure that SOPs (standard operating procedures) continue to be observed and students responded well to instructions from their teachers.

“Teachers reported that the children looked very excited and happy to be back in school,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Adam noted that many students had expressed concern about lagging behind in their studies and were looking forward to any plans by their teachers to revise some of the core subjects.

STU is confident that teachers and the school management will do their best to provide for the children so that they can make up for the lost hours as soon as possible, he added.

The STU president pointed out that it has been a costly two years for everyone involved in education.

He said there were teachers who actually allocated part of their salary to help their students to buy internet data, tablets and handphones.

“I hope they will be honoured by giving them all the assistance the Education Ministry (MoE) could possibly do.

“STU is also very confident that the Sarawak MEITD (Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development), will continue to assist schools in Sarawak so that we could improve the quality of education in the state,” Adam said.

STU also urged the MoE and state Education Department to revise any unnecessary record-keeping by the teachers during the home schooling period so that the teachers’ attention could be placed more on teaching in the classroom.

“After all, that is our core business in the schools – teaching in the classrooms and not doing lots of clerical work repeatedly,” he said.