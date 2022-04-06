Three charged in court for quarreling, causing commotion in budget hotel

MIRI (April 6): Two siblings each pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court to a charge of committing affray in a public place, and issued an arrest warrant to the first accused, Nurulissah Aron, for failing to appear for the mention of the case today.

The court ordered the arrest warrant on Nurulissah to return on April 20.

Nurulissah, Syairatul Syahirah Iswandy and Nazatul Aisyah Iswandy have been charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code, which carries a fine up to RM1,000 or imprisonment of not more than six months, or both upon conviction.

Based on the case charge, the trio were accused of quarreling and causing a commotion at the reception counter of a budget hotel here at 8.15pm on March 20.

Earlier, prosecuting officer Insp Andrew Binjua Jr applied for a new date to be set for case management as both the accused had pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi set April 20 for case management.

Meanwhile, the two accused were ordered to be released on RM3,000 bail with a local surety each pending the date.