Uggah disappointed with pace of Kuching-Samarahan Coastal Link Road project

KUCHING (April 6): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of the Kuching-Samarahan Coastal Link Road construction work packages.

Uggah, who is also the state Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, said the project comprised three packages and problems were being encountered in its completion.

“But we will tackle them. I am confident we will be able to do so. The Public Works Department (JKR) has its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with its strategies and experiences to tackle the issue. Some of the problems faced are not really unsolvable ones,” said Uggah as quoted in a statement.

The first package consists of constructing a four-lane bridge at Sejingkat across Sarawak River costing RM365,737,131 and the second package is the upgrading works for the 7.5-kilometre Kampung Tanjung Bako Road costing RM37,499,160.

The third package is the construction of a new 7-kilometre road from Kampung Tanjung Bako to Batang Samarahan bridge costing RM81,844,554.

He said the three packages were targeted to be completed by March 2025.

Speaking on the flyover construction projects in Kuching City, Uggah said the projects at 6th Mile and 7th Mile are expected to be completed in June this year, while the one at 4th Mile had already been completed.

Another flyover project at 10th Mile will be completed ahead of schedule in May this year, he added.

“I am pleased to note the three projects are almost completed and I wish to thank the contractor for delivering as scheduled.”

Uggah said there were many projects currently being carried out in the state and it was crucial for them to be delivered on time.

“I am also very happy with the JKR inputs in contributing to their completion.”

All four of the flyover projects cost the government about RM352,966,210.

He added that a proposal was also raised to construct an underpass at Matang roundabout to smoothen the traffic flow in the area.

Uggah said the state government, through his ministry, will monitor or supervise the progress of construction projects strictly to ensure they are completed on schedule.

“If we rely on briefings in the office, it is not the same as visiting the sites where we can see and gauge the actual situations. So, this is the ministry’s and the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s approach now.”

Through site inspections, Uggah said his ministry and JKR could discuss with the contractor to come up with solutions if any problems were being faced.

The deputy premier stressed the public had high expectations on the state government and his ministry, and the bottom-line was that projects needed to be completed as scheduled for the benefits of the state and its people.

Uggah said this to the press after paying a visit to the construction site of the bridge at Sejingkat yesterday, while accompanied by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.