What are best tourist spots to visit while in Sarawak?

KUCHING (April 6): With Sarawak reopening its borders to domestic and international travellers, many people here are recommending places of interests in the state for tourists to visit.

Gabriellia Hazel, 24, recommended that travellers visit Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) to learn more about the state’s diverse cultures and ethnic groups.

“For those who enjoy nature, I can recommend Niah National Park. Apart from enjoying the flora and fauna, they can also learn the history of the Great Cave and the Trader’s Cave at the park,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Fred Donald also recommended that tourists visit SCV, saying there’s a lot of things foreign travellers need to know about our culture and ethnic groups.

He also recommended that they also visit the Borneo Cultures Museum.

“There are many other places in Kuching that travellers can visit. For me, the best places are SCV and Borneo Cultures Museum.

“They can go sightseeing at these places and learn about the history, culture and people of Sarawak,” he added.

Cecelia Jeleny, 33, meanwhile encouraged travelers to visit her hometown Lubok Antu and see for themselves the Batang Ai National Park and Lubok Antu Riverine Park.

“I would like to personally bring them sight-seeing at my own hometown so that I can play a part in promoting Lubok Antu to the world,” she said.

Cecelia also recommend that visitors go to Sri Aman to see Fort Alice and Sri Aman Waterfront.