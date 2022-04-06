Woman falls into Btg Rajang, believed to have been drunk

SIBU (April 6): A 24-year-old woman, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, fell into Batang Rajang at Jalan Maju here early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report was received at about 3.20am.

A total of four firefighters were sent to the scene.

“On arrival we found the woman, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, still in the river with the water level receding at that time,” Bomba said in a statement.

After assessing her, firefighters used a rope to pull the woman up three metres to the riverbank.

She suffered from minor injuries due to the fall.

After receiving first aid at the scene, she was later transferred to Sibu Hospital for further observation.

It is still unclear whether the victim slipped and fell into the river or had intended to jump in.

Firefighters ended the operation at 3.50am.