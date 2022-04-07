11 oil palm industry associations want minimum wage hike postponed

KUCHING (April 7): Eleven associations representing the interests of the Malaysian oil palm supply chain have called for the minimum wage hike on May 1 to be postponed.

A joint statement said while the associations support the minimum wage revision to RM1,500 as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last month, the correct approach needed inclusive stakeholder engagement under the National Wages Consultative Council (NWCC) to find the right balance between workers’ welfare and the impact on employers.

“The NWCC, enacted by an Act of Parliament under the National Wages Consultative Act 2011 should be the consultative conduit to deliberate on the minimum wage.

“Until then, we are calling for a postponement in implementing the revised minimum wage followed with its phased implementation to provide soft landing on its impacts.

“Any increase in gazetted minimum wages cannot be retracted once implemented, and will invariably have a bearing on production costs and the competitiveness and viability of businesses in Malaysia. The plantation sector is no exception,” said the associations.

The associations pointed out that any proposed wage increase must address the key issue of expediting the return of guest workers for the plantation sector.

“Addressing the return of guest workers will help to curb crop losses and thereby drive-up production, through enabling plantation rehabilitation works, and replanting of areas with old palms, on-going maintenance and renewal programmes at estates are essential for sustaining the economic growth and contribution of this sector to the Malaysian economy, including the sector’s significant contribution to the government’s coffers.

“The rollout of any minimum wage policy should be done in an orderly manner to ensure all business sectors, including the palm oil supply chain are able to sustain the economic growth of the nation without adding inflationary pressure,” the associations said.

They said the 36 per cent increase in minimum wage by May 1 is a significant hike for planters in rural areas recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic amid crop losses, shortage of workers, movement restrictions, and higher cost of inputs.

“Its rollout will also entail the recalibration of hourly or daily rates and revision of previous benchmarks used for wage calculations including for piece-rated work.

“There will be ripple or knock-on effects across the board on cost of production that cannot be retracted once introduced.”

In addition to skilled harvesters, the associations said the plantation sector still has a sizable number of unskilled workers in some tasks related to general maintenance and planting, and also other unskilled works throughout the supply chain.

“If the unskilled workers are given a hike of this magnitude in their basic minimum wage, skilled workers across the entire supply chain, including staff and management, will also expect similar wage treatment to account for their difference in skill levels and experience, triggering an inflationary spiral throughout the industry that cannot be countered because wage increases once gazetted and implemented cannot be withdrawn,” the associations pointed out.

They said large government-linked plantation houses with better financial resources have indicated that they will roll out the wage hike come May 1.

“Early adopters can be set to go, but there is no need to hurriedly roll out the new minimum wage order across the board within the Malaysian palm oil supply chain.

“There are differences in holding sizes in the Malaysian oil palm sector, especially the smallholders and other small- and mid-sized oil palm plantations. Thus, postponing with phasing the implementation for the smaller ‘SME-like’ smallholders and planters would be the better and fairer approach,” they suggested.

They also queried whether small- and mid-sized planters without the economies of scale of big planters would qualify for exemptions in view that Ismail Sabri’s announcement on the revised minimum wage, had noted that discussions would be held to investigate delaying the implementation of the new minimum wage for small and micro businesses.

“If it is deemed that the implementation of the new minimum wage should be prioritised for companies operating in large cities where the cost of living is higher, then it should again be stressed that most planters are operating in rural areas.

“In addition to their wages, plantation workers are provided by their employers with free and subsidised benefits such as housing, electricity, water, medical treatment, and crèche facilities.

“All these benefits are added-on costs to operations but provide the workers substantial savings. It is estimated that these benefits cost the employers up to RM500 per worker per month. Why shouldn’t these benefits form part of the minimum wage?” they questioned.

They added that hopefully, over time, wages and other benefits will be attractive and entice more locals to join the palm oil sector, while all stakeholders strive for implementation of an effective mechanisation to increase productivity.

“Without upgrading skills and sustaining improvements in productivity, increasing minimum wages now will have unwarranted repercussions with respect to competitiveness,” the associations claimed.

The associations are the Malaysian Estate Owners’ Association (Meoa), National Association of Smallholders (Nash), Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa), East Malaysian Planters Association (Empa), Palm Oil Millers Association (Poma), Malaysian Oleochemical Manufacturers (MOMG), Malayan Edible Oil Manufacturers’ Association (Meoma), Malaysian Biodiesel Association (MBA), Incorporated Society of Planters (ISP), Sabah Employers Consultative Association (Seca), and Tawau Agricultural Association (TAA).