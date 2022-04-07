39 wanted by Kuching cops in connection with crimes committed since 2010

KUCHING (April 7): Police here have revealed 39 individuals, aged between 24 and 60, as persons of interests in connection with various crimes since 2010.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said among them are two men aged 41 and 60, who are wanted in connection with a murder which took place in Batu Kawa in 2011.

“Both were allegedly involved in the case, which is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told a press conference today.

He said six other individuals are also alleged to be involved in separate crimes, which involve jail sentences of over 10 years.

“Eleven out of the 39 individuals are required by the police for property crimes, while the remaining 20 individuals are for other crimes,” he added.

Ahsmon also revealed that three of the male individuals are former civil servants, who were sacked.

Out of the 39 individuals, 36 are local males, two local females, and one Indonesian female.