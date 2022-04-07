App to record, track healthcare, medication

KOTA KINABALU (7 APRIL): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in partnership with Universiti Malaysia Sabah Hospital (HUMS) has developed Ohidas Wellness Toolkit, a digital application that allows users to record and track their healthcare, medication and allergy.

The word “ohidas”, meaning “health”, was derived from the Kadazan language.

HUMS director Prof Dr Helen Benedict Lasimbang said the aim of the application was to provide convenience for users to connect with their doctor or family members to keep track of their health information.

“At the same time, Ohidas is in line with HUMS’ objective to become a smart hospital,” she said at the launching ceremony of the application by UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin here on Thursday.

The application, which is now available for Android and iOS devices, also provides a diary function to keep track of personal health and can be used to record self-care plans in terms of physical and mental health.

In the event of an emergency, the app can be used to find the address of the nearest hospital via GPS.

There is also a feature called “Tanya Pakar” in the app, where it provides an online platform for users to consult medical specialists without the need to go to any of the university’s medical centre.

The consultations will be done via video conferencing and questions will be answered by a team of specialists from different fields.

Helen said anyone could download the Ohidas on their phone, adding that users could choose between Malay or English language for the application.

She said Ohidas would be a walking case notes of the patients, where doctors could access their medical and treatment history.

She said the application would be rolled out at HUMS at the initial stage.

Meanwhile, Yap said the university could collaborate with the Health Ministry’s hospitals if the latter were inclined to utilize the Ohidas application.

He said the application would make it easier for doctors to treat their patients because their medical information was available in Ohidas.

He commended HUMS for the innovative product that allowed people in Sabah to seek healthcare advice via telemedicine from the medical expertise of the hospital.

He said Ohidas was aligned with the five core values of HUMS, namely innovative, compassionate, collaborative, empowering and sustainable.

“The main objective of the application is to promote healthy lifestyle among the community and assist them in carrying out early health screenings for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.”

He believed that the people would benefit from the active and consistent use of the application.

On another note, Yap said HUMS was expected be completed in July next year and commence operation by the end of 2023.

He said the 400-bed HUMS would be a smart hospital with its own team of specialists.