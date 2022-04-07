Chong trains guns on MBKS mayor over Qmunity apps

KUCHING (April 7): The mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) should stop making baseless accusations against the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and skirting the issue on Qmunity apps, said Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jien.

After all, the Qmunity apps were implemented by MBKS and the state government, Chong added.

“The pertinent question about the Qmunity apps that every right-minded Sarawakian is concerned about is how much has the government spent on the development and application of the Qmunity apps.

“The next question that needs to be asked is what will become of the data collected in the Qmunity apps and who has access to such data,” he pointed out in a statement today.

Chong, who is also Padungan state assemblyman and Stampin MP, asked, as private companies are involved in the development of the Qmunity apps, what assurance can the Sarawak government give Sarawakians that there will not be any privacy breach issue.

“There is nothing about ‘insulting, humiliating’ in these questions. On the contrary, these questions concern accountability and transparency about the government spending the people’s money and also the data security of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Chong also said that it has been five days since he posed these questions to the state government.

“But instead of the government replying and clarifying on the questions raised, the MBKS mayor jumped out to make baseless accusations against me, alleging that my questions posed to the Sarawak government are insulting and humiliating.

“This is one of the most ridiculous claims made by the GPS politicians so far. Not only did the mayor not address the issue at hand, but he went totally off tangent to launch a personal attack on me.

“Therefore, I urge the mayor to be more focussed, mature and responsible to the public on the spending of public funds rather than playing his political stunt. The Qmunity apps issue concerns the management of public funds and security of personal data,” he said.