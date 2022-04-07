Covid-19: 413 new cases in Sarawak including five deaths

BINTULU (April 7): Sarawak today recorded 413 new Covid-19 cases including five deaths, making the cumulative number of cases in the state to date at 301,498.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today said the first death was on March 31 at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), involving an 86-year-old man with diabetes.

Four other deaths were recorded on April 5. The first one that day was of a 75-year-old woman with chronic obstructive lung disease who died in Bintulu Hospital.

The other deaths were of a 47-year-old man from Kuching who had hypertension, a 60-year-old man with hypertension from Serian, and a 76-year-old man from Kuching who had hypertension and diabetes. All of them died in the SGH.

Of these new cases, 128 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 280 Category 2 (mild symptoms), two Category 4 (pneumonia requiring oxygen support) and three Category 5 (pneumonia and required ventilator support).

SDMC also revealed that Kuching remained on top of the list with 131 new cases today followed by Miri (54), Bintulu (50), Sibu (43), Samarahan (24) and Sri Aman (11).

Sarikei and Bau recorded 10 cases each followed by nine cases each in Serian and Betong, Tatau (7), five each in Mukah, Dalat and Kapit, four each in Limbang, Lundu, Lawas Asajaya and Matu, three each in Pusa and Simunjan, two each in Tebedu, Lubok Antu, Pakan, Meradong and Subis, and one each in Kanowit, Saratok, Beluru and Marudi.

SDMC also declared the end of the Tebingan Sungai Kuching Cluster, leaving five active clusters left in Sarawak.

Meanwhile the police have issued five standard-operating-procedure (SOP) compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to check in via MySejahtera. All in all the state police have issued a total of 13,785 compounds to date.