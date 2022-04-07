Covid-19 cases declining, under control in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of new infections is declining and under control.

“The decreasing number is believed due to the increasing percentage of the total population who have completed vaccination.

“Although sporadic infections remain high at 67 per cent today, the number of daily infections is increasingly under control due to the effectiveness of vaccine protection as well as the good level of compliance among the community on all SOPs,” he said.

According to Masidi, a total of 172 out of 176 new patients on April 7 are in Categories 1 and Category 2 and four patients in Category 3.

There are no patients in Category 4 and Category 5 on Thursday.