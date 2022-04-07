Dr Annuar: Sibu’s ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ to return after two-year lapse, all invited

SIBU (April 7): The ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ or mass breaking of fast is making a comeback on April 23, after a lapse of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Annuar Rapaee

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said the event hosted by the Nangka Service Centre at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 is open to all.

“People from all walks of life can take part in this mass potluck picnic-style breaking of fast.

“In this regard, the committee would like all non-Muslims to join breaking the fast by bring their food picnic-like style. The committee will only provide kurma or dates,” said Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, today.

He pointed out that although the country began its transition to the endemic phase this month, everyone must continue to protect themselves against Covid-19 infection by complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the SOPs for the event will be announced soon.

Dr Annuar recalled that the mass potluck picnic-style breaking of fast, first started in 2017, had more and more participants every year.

“In 2019, the number climbed to over 10,000 people from about 6,000 in 2017,” he said.

He added that the ‘Lan Berambeh Sungkei’ is a hallmark of racial unity and religious harmony in Sarawak, and Sibu in particular.

Another event making a comeback would be the interfaith gathering, he revealed.

“It was first held in An-Nur Mosque back in 2015 and since then had become a yearly event as well.

“The Hari Raya Aidilfitri interfaith gathering brings members from churches, Buddhist, Sikh, and Hindu temples for the festive occasion,” Dr Annuar said.