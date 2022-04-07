Father killed, daughter seriously hurt after car crashes into tree

MUKAH (April 7): A 51-year-old man was killed while his daughter sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Jalan Orang Kaya Setia Raja here around 1.40pm today.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the driver of the war was identified as Hassan Rajak, the passenger is his daughter Nursyamimi Hassan, 21, from Kampung Sungai Alo here.

“The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded to the left side of the road before crashing into a tree,” he said.

Muhamad Rizal said the driver was killed on the spot due to the impact of the crash, while his daughter was taken to Mukah Hospital for treatment.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.