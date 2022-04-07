Harden: Rh Gunong to have electricity connection before Gawai

SRI AMAN (April 7): Rumah Gunong Kampung Samak and Sri Aman Waterfront will soon have electricity connection, informed Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He said he had highlighted the need for these two areas to be connected with electricity during a recent meeting with Sarawak Energy Berhad Sri Aman branch manager Wong Wan Chew.

“At the meeting, the discussion revolved around the status of applications for electricity supply connection to new longhouses and private residential houses in Simanggang,” the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II said in a statement.

“At the same time, we enquired about the status of the electricity supply connection to the sub-station at the Sri Aman Waterfront project.

“From the discussion, it was decided that the electricity supply to Rumah Gunuong Kampung Samak will be connected before Gawai Dayak this year, while the electricity to the sub-station at Sri Aman Waterfront will be connected in June 2022,” he added.

Harden said he had also made a field visit to a new longhouse near Skrang – Rumah Lina Kampung Bayai Sungai Daun – to see the development of road infrastructure under the project.