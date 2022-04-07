In World Health Day message, Dr Sim pledges Sarawak to continue environmental sustainability goals

KUCHING (April 7): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has pledged that the Sarawak government will continue to focus on achieving environmental sustainability goals.

In a Facebook post last night for World Health Day, the Deputy Premier of Sarawak said this is part of the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“Happy World Health Day 2022, this year’s theme is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ – WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes.

“Urgent actions are needed to keep humans healthy by taking care of the environment’s well-being.

“Here, the Sarawak government continues to work towards environmental sustainability goals as part of Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” said the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

World Health Day is a global health awareness day that falls on April 7, under the sponsorship of the WHO and other related organisations.

The WHO held the first World Health Assembly in 1948, and the Assembly decided to celebrate World Health Day on April 7 every year, with effect from 1950.

World Health Day marks WHO’s founding and is seen as an opportunity by the organisation to draw global attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year.

It is one of the 11 official global health campaigns marked by WHO.