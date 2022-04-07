Law minister hails progress in anti-hopping law, MPs set to view draft Bill on April 11

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): Ongoing negotiations to draft a law prohibiting party-hopping have made progress after government and opposition lawmakers reach an agreement on several key points, including to back an amendment that would allow passage for the Act under the Federal Constitution.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar made the announcement in a statement issued this evening, concluding today’s talks with members of the Joint Steering Committee on Transformation and Political Stability, the panel overseeing the draft.

“Among matters that we agreed on by both parties was to support an amendment to the Federal Constitution involving the enactment of an enabling clause under Article 10 that would empower the enactment of a new act to prevent Dewan Rakyat members from switching sides,” he said.

Members of Parliament can expect to view the initial draft at the Parliament sitting scheduled for April 11, which Wan Junaidi said will be extended until April 12.

Opposition lawmakers have said they would need more time to deliberate.

Today’s announcement will likely allay concerns that the Bill is being stalled.

Umno leaders are said to be keen on holding an early general election but support calls for polls to be held only after the legislation is passed.

Wan Junaidi’s plea for more time prompted Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to suggest yesterday that delaying tabling the Bill could be a “sabotage” attempt.

If the draft gets the needed support on April 11 and 12, both parties have agreed that another special sitting will be held to table, debate and pass the Bill, Wan Junaidi said.

No timeframe was given but Wan Junaidi said the date will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The statement was jointly signed by PKR’s Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the committee’s chairman.