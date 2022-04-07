Local man, Vietnamese women arrested at Kuching apartment for drug trafficking

KUCHING (April 7): Police arrested a local man and two Vietnamese women in connection with drug trafficking at an apartment here around 2.30pm on April 4.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) deputy chief Supt Wong Leong Meng said in a statement today that the male suspect was driving when he was stopped and checked by police.

“During the checks, police found drugs that were kept inside the car. The suspect then led police back to an apartment where the remaining drugs were found,” said Wong.

The seized drugs consisted of 58 packets of juice laced with ecstasy powder worth RM37,700; 13.35 grammes of ketamine (RM2,000); 13 ecstasy pills (RM390); and 30 Erimin 5 pills (RM450) totalling to RM40,540.

Also inside the house were the two Vietnamese women, aged 24 and 33, who were also arrested.

Besides the drugs, police also seized the suspect’s car, the apartment’s key card, and RM6,220 in cash.

“It is estimated that the seized drugs would be able to cater to about 700 drug users,” said Wong.

He added that all three suspects are currently under remand until April 12 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The NCID also called on the public to come forward with any information regarding drug-related activities by sending a WhatsApp message to 012-2087222.