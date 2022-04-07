Malaysia records 12,105 new Covid-19 infections, 32 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): The Ministry of Health reported 12,105 new Covid-19 cases on April 6, with 98 per cent having mild or no symptoms.

Just 221 cases were deemed critical. From the total, 122 required breathing support while 32 people have died from the disease within the 24-hour period, according to the ministry-operated CovidNow website.

Nine of them had died at home. There are now 162,217 active cases, down 34.5 per cent from two weeks ago.

Over a seven-day period, an average of 36.1 people were reported to have died of Covid-19, according to the CovidNow website, while the 30-day average is 62.9, a decline from the previous period.

Only one state has an ICU bed use rate of over 50 per cent — Selangor at 55 per cent.

For regular beds, two states have an utilisation rate of above 50 per cent — Putrajaya and Selangor at 61 and 51 per cent respectively.

A total of 564 cases required hospitalisation, with Categories 1 and 2 patients making the bulk at 60 per cent. The rest are Categories 3, 4 and 5 cases.

Meanwhile, 21,029 patients have recovered.

The total cumulative cases now stands at 4.28 million. — Malay Mail