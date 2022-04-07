Ministry asked to keep tabs on controlled goods in Limbang, ensure no shortages

LAWAS (April 7): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has been called on to deploy enforcement teams to check on controlled goods in Limbang to prevent shortages in view of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Deputy Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said there should be no issues such as the shortage of chicken eggs over the last few months as Malaysia is in transition to Covid-19 endemicity.

“Covid-19 should no longer be made an excuse. I hereby ask KPDNHEP to monitor the supply of basic necessities such as flour, chicken, and sugar in Limbang.

“This is to ensure that the people in Limbang do not encounter supplies shortages especially during the month of Ramadan, Hari Raya, and upcoming Gawai,” he told reporters in Limbang recently.

Last week, Limbang MP and Deputy Minister of Rural Development II Datuk Hasbi Habibollah revealed that Limbang had been facing a shortage of around 6,000 trays of chicken eggs due to transportation issues.

In response, Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, said the country had been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic for over two years.

“We cannot forever make Covid-19 as an excuse that caused restricted movements. If you are facing difficulty to transport the supplies (crossing Brunei border), you may ask for assistance from the Limbang Resident’s office or the Immigration Department.

“This is because cross border activity for essential services is still allowed by the neighbouring country,” he added.