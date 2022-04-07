Nanta: Sirim approval for non-medical mask postponed to next year

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) today announced that the gazettement of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Mask Order 2022 under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, would now be postponed to January 2, 2023, instead of July 4 this year.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi made the announcement at the Le Meridien Hotel in Putrajaya today.

“That’s why I want to assure consumers to not be overly worried as if this gazettement will cause a price hike. Number one, I already warned manufacturers and importers to not use this as a reason to hike up prices.

“Secondly, to users, we will be heading to a time whereby face masks will no longer be mandatory, but before it goes there that is why I announce that we had already fixed July 4 for the enforcement in this gazettement for face masks and after taking into consideration the feedback from all parties, we, this evening, already discussed and have agreed that the enforcement be postponed to January 1, 2023,” he said.

Nanta said this is to allow for an adjustment period for both face mask producers and consumers. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME