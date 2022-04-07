No decision yet but MA63 talks progressing well, says Hasidah

KUCHING (April 7): Negotiations between Sarawak and the federal government on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are ongoing and progressing well, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said while she is not at liberty to provide any updates at the moment, the MA63 talks include education autonomy for Sarawak.

“The (negotiation) process is ongoing and the progress is well. There have been a series of discussions between the Prime Minister and Premier of Sarawak, but there is no decision yet. We will continue such (negotiation) effort.

“I cannot say much now because talks are ongoing and we will continue to have meetings. Even next week, there will be a meeting,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after officiating at the ‘Pemadam Care For You’ bubur lambuk distribution programme at Kampung Malaysia Jaya in Petra Jaya here today.

According to her, there are “too many issues” that need to be discussed but the Sarawak government is determined to do its best to regain the rights enshrined in MA63.

“It’s not that easy, but we will continue working on it.”

Sharifah Hasidah disclosed that among the issues being discussed include health as well as matters relating to tourism and income tax.

“It’s hard for me to lay it all out, there are a lot,” she said.