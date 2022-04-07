Norwegian diver Kristine Grodem found safe off Mersing coast, three remain missing

JOHOR BAHRU (April 7): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency-led joint search and rescue (SAR) operation team have managed to recover one out of four missing foreign divers in the waters off the coast of Mersing today.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem who was rescued earlier in the late morning.

She and three others were reported missing in the waters near Pulau Tokong Sanggol in Mersing, at noon yesterday during a training session.

The latest update was confirmed by a Johor MMEA official who said the victim was found alive and will be taken to Mersing Stadium using an MMEA aircraft.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi later confirmed the identity of the rescued victim on his personal Facebook with pictures of the rescue.

The other three missing divers have been identified by MMEA officials as British man Adrian Peter, 46, Dutch teenage boy Nathan Renze, 14, and French woman Alexia Alexandra, 18.

It is understood all the victims have diving licenses, while Grodem is a certified dive master.

Initial investigations revealed that the four divers did not emerge doing diving training at about 12 noon yesterday.

The MMEA-led SAR joint operation, called Op Carilamat, was initiated at about 2.35pm yesterday involving the assets from the Royal Malaysia Police, MMEA, Gerup Gerak Khas, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Fisheries Department.

A total of 61 members and 12 officers from various agencies were involved in the SAR operation.

Efforts are underway for the remaining three foreign divers.

A press conference is expected to be held to update on the recovery efforts and latest SAR operation status. — Malay Mail