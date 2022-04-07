PKR S’wak welcomes DAP’s suggestion on united opposition front

KUCHING (April 7): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak welcomes the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) initiative to discuss with fellow opposition parties in the state in forming a united front against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next general election.

However, PKR Sarawak Information and Communication chief Abun Sui Anyit, hoped the DAP Sarawak would present the proposal in a meeting with other opposition parties to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak.

PKR and DAP, together with Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are partners in PH Sarawak.

Other notable opposition parties in Sarawak are Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB).

“I appreciate the effort of DAP Sarawak led by Chong Chieng Jen in wanting to discuss the issue with other opposition parties in Sarawak. Hopefully, he will forward the proposal in meeting (s) with other oppositions to Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak,” said Abun in a statement today.

“We look forward to the next PH meeting. There is no other good way to beat GPS in Sarawak other than a united opposition,” said Abun.

Chong said in Sibu on Wednesday that DAP Sarawak was open to cooperation with all opposition parties in Sarawak to take on the GPS, Barisan Nasional (BN) and/or Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming general election.

The party had resolved to form a 3-member committee to start the discussion. The committee would be made up of deputy chairperson Alice Lau, secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing.

“We are open to cooperation; the detail part we will leave it to the 3-member committee for discussion and after the discussion they will come back to the state committee for further deliberation.

“This is an opening statement and an opening position that we are open for cooperation. We will not rule out anyone for the time being. Of course, there will be guidelines for the cooperation and guidelines or principles on which we cooperate, that one is on the secondary steps,” he told a press conference after the DAP Sarawak state committee meeting at DAP Sibu headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, said that DAP Sarawak would put forward the decision made Wednesday to the PH Sarawak leadership for discussion.

On candidates for the general election, Chong said the committee had yet to discuss the issue.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and state DAP political education director Irene Chang were among those present at the press conference in Sibu.