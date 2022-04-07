Reservoir Link secures new contract from ExxonMobil

KUCHING: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd (Reservoir Link) recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Reservoir Link Sdn Bhd has received a letter of award from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc (EMEPMI) for the provision of annulus wash and cement placement equipment and services.

The scope of works for the contract shall also cover, but not limited to, provision of rental equipment and/or system that meets EMEPMI’s requirements and capable of cleaning and washing the annulus behind single and multi-layer casings and provide assurance for cement placement behind those washed casings.

Scope of works for the contract also covers supply of qualified and experienced personnel to run the tool and ensure success in meeting job objectives. The personnel must provide written report on the outcome of each job and evaluation of the well.

In addition, Reservoir Link is to provide technical consultancy for upfront engineering planning and solution to achieve EMEPMI’s objectives which include software modelling.

“I am glad we have yet again secured another contract for our oil and gas (O&G) segment,” Reservoir Link’s non-independent executive director Thien Chiet Chai said in a statement.

“We appreciate EMEPMI’s trust in Reservoir Link’s capabilities to deliver.

“Looking ahead, we will continue in our active participation to tender for more projects in the O&G as well as solar renewable energy business segments to deliver the absolute best value to our shareholders.”