Soo: No opposition party contacted Aspirasi yet for cooperation

KUCHING (April 7): It is the hope of Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo that DAP Sarawak will walk the talk and live up to its words to cooperate with all opposition parties in Sarawak in the upcoming 15th General Election.

She said there should be no ‘discrimination’ with which opposition parties that DAP Sarawak wants to work with.

“Sad to say, Aspirasi has not been contacted by any opposition party for any such talks. We only read about it in the newspapers,” she said when contacted yesterday.

She was asked to respond to news reports that DAP Sarawak is open to cooperation with all opposition parties in Sarawak to take on Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next parliamentary election.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen was quoted as saying in Sibu on Tuesday that the party had resolved to form a committee to start the discussion on this cooperation process.

Soo said Aspirasi welcomes the news positively as her party is open to talks with opposition parties who can share the same agenda of seeing political change in Sarawak.

“Aspirasi is focused on the big picture. The shared agenda of toppling the GPS government is our big picture.

“So we want all opposition parties to put aside their ego and personal interests and even party interests to achieve our objective of bringing change for a better Sarawak,” she explained.

Chong had told a press conference after the DAP Sarawak State Committee meeting at DAP Sibu headquarters on Tuesday that they discussed the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

He added that DAP Sarawak will put forward the decision made to the PH Sarawak leadership for discussion.

According to him, the three-member committee to discuss the cooperation process will be made up of DAP Sarawak deputy chairperson Alice Lau, secretary Alan Ling and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing.