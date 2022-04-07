Tawau residents face inconvenience applying for passports

TAWAU (7 APRIL): A broken pillar at the Tanjung Market here has affected the normal immigration operation at the UTC.

Immigration officer Mohd Faizal said the office now only offers online applications for passport renewal, and after renewal the Tawau Immigration Department will inform the applicants to come to UTC Immigration Department to collect their passports.

Another option is to apply for passport renewal or a new passport at the Semporna Immigration Department but they still have to go to the UTC Tawau to get the passport.

Mohd Faizal explained that the Immigration director is concerned about the safety of the public so the number of people at the counter at UTC has been limited.

Currently, international passports, domestic passports, permanent resident verification certificates and others cannot be processed at the UTC Tawau Immigration office.

Mohd Faizal explained this to the new Tawau Democratic Action Party (DAP) branch organizing committee chairman, Wong Su Vui, who visited the UTC Tawau Immigration office yesterday.

Wong said the move had caused great inconvenience to Tawau residents who wanted to apply for passports.

He requested the Immigration Department director to allow its office at UTC to set an appointment system to let three to five people to go to the counter every hour to process their passport applications.

This will save time and the public does not have to take special leave to go to Semporna.

Wong also hoped that the Tawau Municipal Council could explain the impact of the broken pillar to the government offices in the building, so that they departments can take appropriate action.

UTC is located at the market.