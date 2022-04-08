120 stalls running under BDA’s three Ramadan bazaars

BINTULU (April 8): A total of 120 stalls are now operating at three Ramadan bazaars here, said Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.

There are 30 booths set up at the Bintulu Esplanade, 60 booths at Bintulu Sentral car park in front of Dinner World, and 30 booths at RPR Kidurong Phase 1.

In addition, he said BDA also collaborated with other private sectors to set up another three bazaars namely at Tamu Emart (Emart Realty), NU Hotel car park (Sing Kwong), and Bintulu Times Square.

He said this during the official opening ceremony of Bintulu Ramadan bazaar, which was officiated at by Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip at the Bintulu Sentral car park yesterday.

“We anticipate huge crowds in this year’s Ramadan bazaar because this is the first bazaar open to the public since 2019 due to Covid-19 pandemic,” Yakup said.

He said this is one of the initiatives of the Sarawak government to help micro-traders to earn extra income.

“I would like to take this opportunity to urge all Ramadan bazaar traders to continue complying with the standard operating procedures while in the bazaar although we are now in an endemic phase,” he said.

He also called on traders to avoid using polystyrene packaging and urged everyone to keep the Ramadan bazaars clean and hygienic.