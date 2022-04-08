368,954 Covid-19 cases in Sabah since outbreak

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): Sabah recorded 172 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the total caseload to 368,954 since the outbreak of pandemic.

There were no fatalities reported by the Health Department on April 8.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of daily cases hovering around 200 in the past few days showed that Sabah is in a stable phase.

“However, people should always be careful because the percentage of sporadic infections remains high, today 68 per cent,” he said.

In total, four districts in Sabah recorded double-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu 57 cases, Penampang 12, Sandakan 12 and Papar 10.

Another 21 districts recorded single-digit cases with 17 of them recording between one to five cases only.

There are no new cases in Nabawan and Tongod.

Masidi also said 164 out of 172 cases on Friday are in Categories 1 and 2, five cases in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.