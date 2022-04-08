Anti-party hopping Bill draft needs to be shared with public, says Bersatu information chief

JITRA (April 8): The government has been urged to share the final draft of the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 relating to anti-party hopping with the public before it is tabled at Parliament.

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the step is to ensure all parties, including non-governmental organisations (NGO) and academic experts can give their views to improve the bill.

“My view is that the final draft must be shared with everyone for their opions. Currently we all agree with the bill without knowing seeing the final draft.

“We have experts from NGOs, we have academic experts, everyone should be given the opportunity to improve any weaknesses,” he told reporters at a food basket presentation ceremony in conjunction with the month of Ramadan at Kampung Binjal near here today.

He said many items or clauses in the draft needed to be defined clearly for the good of the country and its people.

Wan Saiful said that everyone should be able to state their views and it should not be limited to only political leaders.

“So to us, the draft bill needs to be prepared immediately but in the best way to ensure no one can take advantage when it is passed,” he said.

On Bersatu’s stand regarding the bill, he stressed that the party was committed to ensure that institutional reforms could be done smoothly and the best draft for the bill should be produced for the country’s benefit.

“So far we have not said that we reject the Act, we have participated in discussions and provided our views. That signifies our support, only there are matters in the draft that we do not agree with, doesn’t mean we don’t agree with the Act,” he added. – Bernama