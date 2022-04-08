Dr Adrian: Kuching, Samarahan divisions still free of ASF

SIBU (April 8): Kuching and Samarahan Divisions are the only divisions in Sarawak that are still free of the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak as of today, said Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director said other divisions in the state have already been declared as ASF disease control areas.

“As it is, Sibu still remains as an ASF disease control area, similar to other divisions (in Sarawak),” Dr Adrian told The Borneo Post today.

Sibu was declared as an ASF disease control area on Jan 11.

The latest divisions to be declared as ASF disease control areas are Sri Aman and Serian following Indonesian media reports of an ASF outbreak in West Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, Dr Adrian advised all pig farmers in Sarawak, especially in Sibu, to strengthen their farm biosecurity including adopting Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP).

ASF is a highly contagious disease but only affects pigs and is not zoonotic, he added.