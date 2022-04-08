Dr Rundi: Closure of Krokop abattoir due to African Swine Fever won’t affect pork supply for Gawai

KUCHING (April 8): The supply of pork is adequate for the upcoming Gawai Dayak festival, assured Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) virus on April 6 at the Krokop abattoir in Miri, a closure order was issued in accordance with Section 25, Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 as a control measure to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The purpose of closing the premises is also to enable cleaning and sanitation work to be done effectively.

“To ensure the supply of pork meets the market in Miri, the movement of pork from Sibu, Samarahan, and Kuching is allowed to be sent to Miri Division. Meanwhile, the movement of live pigs to Miri for slaughter is temporarily stopped,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Rundi said the ministry, through the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, is always proactive in surveillance work to monitor the disease and help the affected farmers.

“This is to ensure that the pork available in the market is safe to eat,” he added.

The latest divisions to be declared as ASF disease control areas are Sri Aman and Serian, following Indonesian media reports of an ASF outbreak in West Kalimantan.

At the same time, village pigs in Kampung Mapu Kijabu and Kampung Daha Kisau in Serian Division were confirmed positive for ASF by the Sarawak Veterinary laboratory.

Dr Rundi again reminded pig farmers to tighten the biosecurity of their respective farms to prevent ASF infection.

“Giving food waste that may be contaminated with ASF to pigs should be stopped as there have been many proven cases of infection through this method.

“The public are advised to stop hunting wild boar in the area near the border,” he added.

ASF is a highly contagious disease but only affects pigs and is not zoonotic.