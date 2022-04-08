Driver dies after crashing vehicle into Kuching drain, passengers injured

KUCHING (April 8): A male driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident along Jalan Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan around 4.50am this morning, while his four passengers suffered multiple injuries.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the driver is believed to have lost control of the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and then crashed into a roadside drain.

The front half of the vehicle was badly crushed in the crash, trapping the driver and all four passengers inside.

After the driver was extricated from the MPV, medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Firefighters also had to extricate the two male and two female passengers from the vehicle.

They were later brought to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

At the scene were Batu Lintang fire station personnel, who completed the operation at 6.58am.