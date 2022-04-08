Express bus fares increased for Raya period

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): The Sabah Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) has agreed to increase the special fare rates of express buses by 14.3 sen (RM0.143) for every kilometer between April 29, 2022 and May 8, 2022.

Sabah CVLB chairman Dato Chin Kim Hiung said that before this, the rate charged was 13 sen for every kilometer.

He said that this was in line with the decision of the Cabinet which approved the hike by 10 percent from the original fare rate for express buses.

At the same time, Sabah LPKP also took note of extra buses to meet the demand of users during the Aidilfitri celebration which is expected to rise following the relaxation of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the government.

“In relation to that, Sabah CVLB also agrees to open the application for Temporary Change License (Lesen Perubahan Sementara LPS) in conjunction with the upcoming celebration which allows eligible express bus operators from any companies to apply to meet the demand.

“The application will open from April 11 to April 22, 2022 and forms are available at the Sabah CVLB headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, as well as its branches in Tawau and Sandakan. The validity of the approved LPS is from April 29, 2022 to May 8, 2022,” he said.