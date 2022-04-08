Fazzrudin: Opposition cooperation ‘meaningless’ if aim merely to defeat GPS

KUCHING (April 8): The focus of political parties should be on creating the best policies for the people rather than fulfilling personal agendas, said Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief said before winning an election, a political party should have all of its policies, plans and resources prepared beforehand so that it can immediately begin to fulfill the promises made to the people post-election.

He felt that this was what Pakatan Harapan lacked when it defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2018 general election, as its sole aim then was merely to achieve victory.

“Previously, we had a scenario where the opposition parties worked together to bring down BN.

“If DAP and the opposition parties (in Sarawak) were to attempt to re-create the same scenario towards GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak), wouldn’t the citizens be the ones to suffer in the end?” he said after launching the Emart Ramadan Bazaar in Matang, here yesterday.

“Any cooperation by the Opposition, who come from different backgrounds and have separate agendas, would be meaningless if it was done for the sake of overthrowing GPS.”

He was asked to comment on the desire by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak to cooperate with all opposition parties in the state to take on BN, GPS and Perikatan Nasional in the 15th General Election.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen on Tuesday said the party had resolved to form a committee to begin talks on the cooperation, as it viewed the upcoming parliamentary polls as a chance to ‘reset’ the nation from “falling into a path of incompetency, religious extremism and the return of grand kleptocrats”.

Fazzrudin, who is also Chief Political Secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, nevertheless wished Chong and the DAP all the best in their effort to collaborate with other opposition parties in the state.

“Good luck to Chong and the DAP for the upcoming GE15,” he said.