Fazzrudin says Yong clutching at straws, points out fuel, LPG cylinders already highly subsidised by federal govt

KUCHING (April 8): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong has been accused of making a desperate attempt to remain relevant by calling on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to lower prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG sold through Petros in the state.

Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman – chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak – called on Yong to ponder whether it is reasonable to use public funds to further bring down prices that are already subsidised by the federal government.

He quoted the Federal Finance Ministry, which said RM11 billion was spent on fuel subsidies last year and the figure was expected to rise to RM28 billion this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed crude oil prices past the US$100 mark per barrel.

“An additional subsidy by the Sarawak government on these items would cost billions in public funds, which could be better utilised for infrastructure and economic development along with expenditure in safeguarding the welfare of Sarawakians,” the Tupong assemblyman said in a statement today.

Fazzrudin opined that Yong and the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak were clutching at straws in a bid to establish some semblance of relevancy amid their declining popularity among Sarawakians.

“It is par for the course for her along with her counterparts in Sarawak DAP to come up with comical suggestions to win brownie points among their supporters; similar to her antics confusing the designation of ‘Premier’ with that of a tissue paper brand not too long ago,” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief.

He urged DAP Sarawak to tone down its rhetoric, painting an image of fighting for Sarawak’s rights, while doing nothing to help to begin with.

According to him, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under Abang Johari has fought tooth and nail to assert rights such as imposing the 5 per cent State Sales Tax (SST) to recoup what was an empty promise by DAP Sarawak to return 20 per cent oil royalties.

“It was the GPS government which fought for the recognition of the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (OMO), allowing Sarawak to regulate the operations of oil and gas in the state through Petros following the signing of the commercial settlement agreement (CSA) between the Sarawak government and Petronas at the end of 2020.

“It was the GPS government which regained Sarawak its oil and gas rights as LPG distributors in the state no longer need to apply for a licence from Putrajaya under the federal government’s Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 and the Control of Supplies Act (CSA) 1961,” he stressed.

Fazzrudin said all this was done without much fanfare by GPS, which is a competent government, delivering on its promises and continuing to work hard to safeguard the rights of Sarawak and its people.