KL teen in Miri lockup in connection with nude video of 12-year-old girlfriend

MIRI (April 8): A 17-year-old boy from Kuala Lumpur is currently in the Miri Central police station lock-up in connection with a nude video of his 12-year-old girlfriend.

He was arrested around 9am on Wednesday at his home in Taman Seri Keramat Tengah, Kuala Lumpur by personnel from the Miri Criminal Investigation Department led by DSP Loh Wooi Kee and D11 (Sexual, Women and Child Investigation) Division from Bukit Aman headquarters.

The teenager was then flown here on the same day.

Last month, the victim’s mother had lodged a police report alleging he posted an indecent video of the girl on Instagram.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed the suspect’s arrest and that the case is being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Under this law, any person using a child in the making or production of, any child pornography commits an offence and is liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years and not less than five strokes of the rotan.

However, Malaysia’s Child Court for juveniles normally excludes imprisonment and fines and opts for other forms of punishment for offences committed.