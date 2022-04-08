Malaysia abstains from voting to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council, says Foreign Ministry

PUTRAJAYA (April 8): Malaysia has abstained from a United Nations General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

It was one of the 58 countries that had abstained in the voting yesterday which saw 93 member states vote in favour while 24 countries were against the resolution.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said Malaysia stressed that a critical decision such as the suspension of a Human Rights Council member should not be made in haste and must be accorded its due processes.

“On April 7, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly, during the resumed 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly, adopted a resolution to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

“Malaysia also took part in the voting process and registered our abstention vote,” said the statement.

Malaysia believed that the Commission of Inquiry, established by the Human Rights Council in March 2022, must be allowed time to carry out investigations and present its findings first, as to verify allegation of any gross and systemic violations of human rights and breach of humanitarian law happening in conflict areas, it added.

“As a Human Rights Council member, Malaysia reiterates its principled position against any politicisation of issues at the Council. The situation in the conflict areas in Ukraine is a call for grave concern,” the statement read.

It added that Malaysia continues to closely monitor the developments, including the human rights and humanitarian situation on the ground, while reiterating the call for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to all those in need, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

“Malaysia strongly urges all concerned parties to immediately take steps to de-escalate, continue to progress towards peaceful dialogue and negotiations, and to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” it added.

The Human Rights Council is a subsidiary organ of the UN General Assembly.

Under the established Rules of Procedure of the UN General Assembly, the General Assembly may suspend the membership of a Human Rights Council member that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights, with a two-thirds majority of member states present and voting.

Eighteen member states meanwhile did not vote on the resolution. – Bernama