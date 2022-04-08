Malaysia records 11,994 Covid-19 cases with 36 deaths today

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): The Health Ministry (MoH) today recorded a mild decrease in new Covid-19 infections with 11,994 cases, compared to yesterday’s 12,105.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country is now at 4,292,585.

The ministry also recorded 16,603 recoveries, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 4,099,786 cases or 95.5 per cent.

There were also 36 Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, up from 32 previously, and bringing the death toll to 35,228.

Nine were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

“There were 197 people requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), of which 91 were confirmed Covid-19 cases; and 106 suspected cases or under investigation. Of them, 108 required respiratory assistance,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Of the 11,994 daily cases reported on April 5, 6,509 or 54.27 per cent of cases fell under Category 1, 5,395 under Category 2, 40 under Category 3, 22 under Category 4 and 28 under Category 5.

Only one state or region recorded more than 50 per cent of ICU usage —Selangor at 53 per cent capacity. As for non ICU beds, Selangor and Putrajaya recorded 52 per cent and 58 per cent usage respectively.

Meanwhile, there were four new clusters reported, bringing the total number of active clusters to 151.

The country’s infectivity rate, or R naught, currently stands at 0.83. — Malay Mail