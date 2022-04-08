MCMC acts after Sabahan student studying online in car boot

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunication service providers are repairing the burnt telecommunication tower in Telupid in stages.

According to a MCMC’s statement on Friday, to date, Digi’s services have recovered and are operating as usual.

Meanwhile, Celcom and Maxis services are expected to recover and operational within another two weeks.

“MCMC took note and sympathised with the story of a student who had to drive 10km-15km to find Internet coverage and study in the boot of a car after the telecommunication tower caught fire on March 25.

“Since the fire incident which also affected Internet coverage in several areas near Telupid town, MCMC together with the service providers are trying to repair the tower in stages,” it said.

MCMC also advised all students and the local community to always be concerned about personal safety in their effort to find Internet coverage.

As a temporary measure, locals can visit the Economic Center Digital Keluarga Malaysia (PEDi) located in Telupid town to get Internet coverage in a safer and more comfortable place until the repairing process is completed.

Two days ago, a video about a Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student who has to travel 10 to 15km everyday to get Internet coverage for her online studies went viral.

Anis Arina Aqilah Roslee said she has been driving her car to the nearest village so that she could follow her online class.

In the video, her lecturer is heard encouraging Anis not to give up despite the obstacles she has to endure.

Anis said she was touched that her lecturer understood her situation and had asked her to prioritise her safety.