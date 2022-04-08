Miri Gawai Dayal Bazaar shows promising tourism potential, says deputy minister

MIRI (April 8): The Miri Gawai Dayak Bazaar (GDB) could become a good tourism product, if organised in a more comprehensive manner, said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development II Dato Majang Renggi.

He said as a tourism product, the event run under Gagasan Anak Dayak Sarawak (GADS) would also contribute to the state’s economic development.

Majang, who is Samalaju assemblyman, said this in his speech for the bazaar’s pre-launch dinner at Meritz Hotel here on Thursday.

He was representing Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to officiate at the ceremony.

Adding on, Majang said he was all welcoming of the move to instill economic values and interests in the public through Gawai Dayak Bazaar.

“This is not just a platform for the portrayal of the Dayak culture, but also a medium to promote multiracial unity.

“Moreover, the Gawai Dayak Bazaar should not just be a place that promotes food and delicacies of the community, as it should also highlight their diverse beliefs and cultures to both domestic and foreign visitors who come to the bazaar.

“I’m also confident that, in the long term, the impact of running this bazaar would also cultivate entrepreneurial values among the Dayak community, especially the youths – encouraging them to venture into business,” he said.

Later, Majang announced an allocation of RM35,000, approved by Uggah, for GADS to carry out its activities including the bazaar.

Meanwhile, GDB organising chairman David Upe said the bazaar would be taking place in Permyjaya from May 2 to 21.

He added that apart from promoting Dayak dishes, the event would also be a venue for members of the Dayak community to try their hands at trading and running their own business.

“I hope the state government could help the Dayak small and medium entrepreneurs obtain grants and short-term loans to take part in this Gawai Dayak Bazaar.

“It would also be good if there’s a permanent site for our traders to operate after this, such as a ‘Tamu Dayak’, an ‘Expo Dayak’ or a ‘Sunday market’,” he said further.

Mayor Adam Yii, who is Pujut assemblyman, was amongst the VIP guests at the dinner.