Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car near Serian

KUCHING (April 8): A motorcyclist, 66, died of head injuries in an accident with a car at KM64 Kuching-Sri Aman road near Serian at 2.15pm today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was making an illegal U-turn when a car that was heading to Sri Aman from Serian crashed into him.

“The deceased has been identified as Stephen Guba, a farmer from Kpg Mentung Berawan, Serian. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel from the Serian Hospital,” said Alexson in a statement.

He added that Stephen and his motorcycle were dragged underneath the car which only came to a stop when it crashed into a roadside lamp post.

The car driver, a woman, 50, from Engkilili did not suffer any physical injuries.

The remains have been sent to Serian Hospital for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The motorcycle and the car were towed to Serian District police headquarters for further action.