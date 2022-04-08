MP questions low number of primary schools offering classes for special needs children

KUCHING (April 8): Only 2.5 per cent of the 7,700 primary schools under the Ministry of Education (MoE) offer specific preschool education classes for children with special education needs, said Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching.

The national Democratic Action Party (DAP) publicity secretary quoted a parliamentary reply from Senior Minister of Education senator Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin last month as saying that only 192 primary schools in the country had special education classes with a total number of students having enrolled for such needs standing at merely 1,132.

“Unesco estimates that on average, 10 per cent of the population in developing countries have special needs. In Malaysia, only one per cent of the population has been identified as having special education needs, versus this global estimated average of 10 per cent. This suggests an underestimation of the number of special education needs children in the country.

“Currently, there are about 780,000 kids in preschool education. If we adopt the estimation of Unesco, there should be 78,000 children with special needs among them.

“However, where are these children with special needs between the age of five and six receiving their preschool education?” asked the former deputy education minister in a statement yesterday.

Teo said while some students with special needs will be receiving their preschool education in private education institutions, the fees charged by these institutions are rather high for some, and completely unaffordable for many.

This makes it pertinent for the MoE to expand its special education preschool classes in all the primary schools, she said.

“Early identification is crucial for kids with special needs as early intervention and treatment of developmental issues are their best chance of having the greatest improvement.

“In Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013–2025, MoE is tasked to develop a curriculum that allows for adaptation to the specific requirements of special education needs children, and to equip them with life skills in preparation for adult or working life,” she pointed out.

To achieve that, she asserted that MoE also needs to ensure there are sufficient numbers of well-trained teachers, specialists and resource personnel to aid and educate special education needs students.

According to her, the Covid-19 pandemic and school closure disrupt the learning and development of many children, kids with special needs are not spared and in fact more adversely affected.

Teo stressed that Article 28 of Malaysia’s Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 affirms that children with special needs are to be given the necessary support to facilitate their ‘full and equal participation in education’.

“In other words, those with special needs must have access to mainstream schools and mainstream schools with an inclusive orientation are the most effective means of overcoming discriminatory attitudes, creating welcoming communities and building an inclusive society.

“The MoE should adopt the international best practices and be more committed to enrolling more students with special needs in preschool education,” she said.