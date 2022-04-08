No approval to planting guarana in country

KOTA KINABALU (April 8): The Malaysia Agriculture Department has never issued any approval for the planting of guarana in the country.

Malaysia Agriculture Department director general Dato Zahimi Hassan said that some parties are claiming that the department has issued an approval.

“There has never been an approval given,” he stressed to members of the media at Le Meridien Hotel where he attended the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Malaysia Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry, Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry and Malaysia Pineapple Industry Board.

Zahimi explained that there were reasons as to why the plant cannot be planted in Malaysia.

One of the reasons was the guarana plant carries a fungus that has the capacity to cripple the rubber industry in the country as it can kill rubber trees, he explained.

The other reason was because the Brazilian government has outlawed the planting of the guarana plant outside of the country, he added.

Zahimi urged farmers to contact the department when it comes to any new plants as it may go against the country’s bio-security.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan recently said that guarana remains illegal and Sabah has no plans to legalise it.

He said the government is in the process of enacting an ordinance that will allow authorities to take legal action against guarana promoters.