Outgoing China’s consul-general bids farewell to the land of the Hornbills

KUCHING (April 8): Outgoing China’s consul-general in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong and wife Gao Cuilian have left for Kuala Lumpur, after their four-year tenure here.

Among the dignitaries seeing them off at the Kuching International Airport here yesterday were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Local Government) Michael Tiang, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Datuk Richard Wee and Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president Pemanca Ko Wai Neng.

It is learnt that Cheng and Gao will be departing for Guangzhou on Saturday where they shall be under a two-week isolation before returning to Beijing.

Cheng hoped that the friendship between China and Sarawak will keep flourishing like the flowing Yangtze River in China and Rajang River in Sarawak.

The diplomat described the state as beautiful, prosperous with resources and blessed with warm, friendly people who enjoy peace and harmony.

He said while he felt a little sad about leaving Sarawak, he wished the land of the Hornbills all the best and extended his appreciation to the Chinese media for all the assistance rendered to the China’s consulate here.