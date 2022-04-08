PBDSB claims PKR has lost its way in Sarawak, needs Dayak-based opposition parties’ support

KUCHING (April 8): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has claimed that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has lost its way in Sarawak.

PBDSB information chief Andrew Bugie pointed out PKR Sarawak lost all the 28 seats it contested in the state election last year and therefore “does not have the right to make demands”.

“PKR must be in touch with reality that its core supporters, the Dayaks, have deserted the party due to the party’s treatment of PKR’s Dayak leaders.

“This is evident after PKR lost badly and lost its deposit in most of the state seats it contested,” he said in a statement.

Andrew stressed PKR Sarawak needs Dayak-based parties such as PBDS in order to appeal to Dayaks and Sarawakians in general.

“PKR as a party has lost its way in Sarawak due to its own internal power struggles and having a leader who was seen as having an obsession with the prime minister’s post,” he said.

Andrew said the party was happy to note that PKR Sarawak had changed its stance from being arrogant to becoming more open and inclusive with regard to working with other local opposition parties, notably Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and PBDS.

He said PKR Sarawak’s realisation that all Opposition parties in the state must join forces and work together in the next parliamentary election “is a good start for Opposition parties in Sarawak”.

“A compromise should be worked out amongst the Opposition parties in Sarawak,” he said.

He called on Opposition parties in Sarawak not to be arrogant, but instead respect others in the Opposition as partners in order to unseat Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Yesterday, Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui said the party welcomed the Democratic Action Party’s initiative to discuss with other Opposition parties in Sarawak on forming a united front against GPS in the next parliamentary polls.