PBK president says Bukit Aman probing him over statement on MA63 suit

KUCHING (April 8): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan says he is being summoned by Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded over a March 18 press statement by him regarding a suit filed in court to declare the formation of Malaysia as illegal.

In a press statement, he said a police inspector met with him yesterday to arrange a meeting with the federal police headquarters.

“The officer was sent to fix an appointment with me for Bukit Aman police officers to take my statement for allegedly creating public disorder.

“I said I have no available date until July and I asked him to convey a message (to Bukit Aman) as to why the Sarawak Police Headquarters didn’t contact me about this,” he said.

In November last year, 12 plaintiffs representing PBK filed suit against the governments of Sarawak, Malaysia and the United Kingdom over the validity of MA63 and legality of Malaysia’s formation.

During case management proceedings here on March 15 this year, High Court Judge Alexander Siew granted a month for the Malaysian and Sarawak governments to file an application to strike out the plaintiffs’ claim.

The court then fixed June 30 this year for the next case management proceedings.