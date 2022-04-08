PKR polls: Smooth going with 60pc of divisions conducting nominations online, says party’s election committee chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (April 8): The nomination process for the PKR 2022 election which began today at 222 divisions throughout the country went smoothly, said the party’s Election Committee chairman Zaliha Mustafa.

Zaliha said based on checks and reports from central coordinators at every state, there were more candidates registered online than turning up in person at nomination centres.

“This shows that the ADIL application being used for the first time is easily understood and user friendly to candidates to facilitate the nomination process,” she told Bernama when contacted here today.

Zaliha said apart from fulfilling the conditions set by the Registrar of Societies (ROS), candidates must also be members of the divisions where they are contesting.

“For example, if they are members of the Iskandar Puteri division, they can vie for posts only in that division and not elsewhere. The proposer and seconder must also be from the same division,” she said.

On campaigning for the polls which also officially began today, Zaliha said candidates should avoid indulging in character assassination and instead conduct a clean campaign by adhering to the guidelines given.

Meanwhile, Bernama checks in several states also showed that the nomination process proceeded smoothly without any untoward incidents.

In Selangor, state PKR secretary Hamidi A Hasan said about 60 per cent of the candidates filed their nominations online.

In Negri Sembilan, state PKR secretary Nazri Kassim said the online nomination process which began at 8am in eight divisions was monitored by the State Election Committee to ensure everything was conducted properly.

State deputy chairman Datuk M Ravi submitted his nomination online at 3pm to defend the post of Port Dickson division chief.

In Perak, both the physical registrations at the state PKR headquarters and online nominations proceeded without any disruptions.

Perak PKR interim chairman Dr Lee Boon Chye said about 50 per cent of the candidates are new faces as several leaders from 24 divisions had just exceeded the age limit for PKR Youth and are now vying for the post of division chief.

In Kedah, state chairman Datuk Johari Abdul, when contacted, said he would be contesting for the Sungai Petani division chief post and a seat in the Central Leadership Council.

In Sabah, Election Committee member Abdul Rahman Yakob, who is also coordinator for the election in Sabah, said about 60 per cent of the nominations were new faces.

He said Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew would be defending her post as Kota Kinabalu division chief while her deputy Awang Husaini would be vying for the Putatan division chief post.

In Penang, state chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said he welcomed the possibility of Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar teaming up with Mohd Rafizi Ramli in this election.

The nominations at the division level will continue until Sunday. – Bernama